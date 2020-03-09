Sensex annuls 1,129 points, markets open in red amid fear of coronavirus – Business News

Indian stock exchanges have fallen sharply today, with Sensex recording nearly 1,200 points amid a global problem amid concerns that coronavirus will slow economic activity significantly. The Yes Bank crisis has also distorted thinking. The significant fall in global oil prices failed to alleviate domestic sentiment as increased cases of coronavirus in India and concerns about domestic economic growth reflected market sentiment.

The Sensex fell to 36,388.28, while the broader Nifty rose almost 3% to 10,675. The rupee has also fallen sharply against the US dollar today.

Here are 10 updates from Indian Stock Exchanges:

The Da Bank crisis continued to survive on banking stocks, with the Nifty Bank index falling over 3%.

The rupee has weakened the past 74 levels against the US dollar today.

Asian stock markets collapsed today, with Japan’s Nikkei falling over 6% as the fast-spreading coronavirus raised fears of a global recession and a fall in oil prices further ignited.

The Dow’s future is down 1,200 points today, indicating a sudden breakthrough on Wall Street when it will resume trading later in the day.

Oil prices have fallen over 30% today, the most since the start of the first Gulf War in 1991, after Saudi Arabia began a price war with Russia by reducing its prices and promising to increase supply in a market that has already declined since falling demand due to: coronavirus outbreaks.

Future Brent crude prices fell as much as $ 14.25, or 31.5%, to $ 31.02 a barrel.

“Markets appear to be in a bearish trend with increased volatility so far, and investors will keep an eye out for news on the number of coronavirus cases in the world,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Moody’s Investors Service said the global spread of coronaviruses is expected to slow economic activity significantly, especially in the first half of this year.

“The longer outbreaks affect economic activity, the demand shock will dominate and lead to recessionary dynamics,” she added.

Several key macroeconomic announcements are also scheduled during the week. The rate of industrial production and retail will be announced on Thursday and WPI inflation on Friday.

