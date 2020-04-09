Sensex closes with 173 points, Nifty Sheds 43 points among Coronavirus outbreaks

TCS was the top loser in the Sensex package, falling more than 3 percent, followed by Titan, ICICI Bank, SBI, ITC and Bharti Airtel.

latest update: April 8, 2020, 5:29 PM IST

Sensex’s stock traded down more than 173 points on Wednesday after a very volatile session as investors questioned concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a pressure of more than 1,300 points per day, the BSE sphygmomanometer ended with 30 shares of 173.25 points or 0.58 percent lower at 29.893.96. This amount reached 31,227.97 per day.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 43.45 points, or 0.49 percent, to 8,748.75.

TCS was the top loser in the Sensex package, falling more than 3 percent, followed by Titan, ICICI Bank, SBI, ITC and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top winners.

According to Paras Butra, head of justice research, Ashika’s stock crash, market volatility was due to speculation that the central government was increasing its deterrence trend after April 14.

In addition, traders said that Indian markets have kept pace with global standards as concerns about the economic impact of the Covid-19 epidemic continue to plague investors.

The tournament ended in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul, while Tokyo closed on a positive note.

European benchmark exchanges traded down about 2 percent in the morning session.

Meanwhile, the rupee temporarily settled 70 points below 76.34 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell slightly to $ 31.85 a barrel.

According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Cronavirus novel rose to 149 and the number to 5194 on Wednesday.

Global infection rates have risen to 14, killing more than 82,000 people.