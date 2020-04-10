Sensex collects more than 1,265 points, Nifty says level 9,100 among COVID-19 locks

According to the Bank of America’s securities report, the center may soon announce another financial package that is almost identical to the 1.75 rupee lakh stimulus that was unveiled last month.

Sensex’s shareholders’ equity rose more than 1,265 points on Thursday, leading to strong buying in automotive, financial and IT stocks amid hopes of a second government stimulus package to reduce the locked Covid-19 hit.

After hitting a high of 31.225.20 during the day, the 30-share BSE barometer reached 1265.66 points or 4.23 percent higher at 31159.62.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 9,311.90 points to 363.15 points, or 4.15 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra scored the highest points in the Sensex package, up 16 percent, followed by Maruti, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.

HUL, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Nestle, on the other hand, were lagging behind. Narendra Solanki, head of equity research, said: “Indian markets began trading with positive results from Asian peers at breakfast, as policymakers discussed the process of reopening the global economy because the data showed a slow expansion of Covid. -19. “(Bonyadi), Anand Rathi.

He added: “In the afternoon session, the market was strengthened on the expectations of the second stimulus package, which is estimated at approximately 1 Rs in Karaj, and focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses, which led to widespread purchases as well as creation.” Some coverage was shortened.

According to the Bank of America’s securities report, the center may soon announce another financial package that is almost identical to the 1.75 rupee lakh stimulus that was unveiled last month.

Elsewhere in Asia, competitions in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in a positive result, while Tokyo turned red.

The European stock market started significantly higher. Meanwhile, the rupee temporarily settled 6 points above the US dollar at 76.28.

Brent crude futures rose 4.2 percent to $ 34.16 a barrel.

According to the union’s Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Corus Virus novel in India has risen to more than 160, bringing the total to 5,700.

Global infection rates have risen to 14.8 per cent, killing more than 88,000 people.