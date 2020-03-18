Sensex drops 1000 points and Nifty trades below 8,700 amid fears of coronavirus – Business News

Shortly after the green opened, domestic equity indices on Wednesday continued to wipe out early gains, prolonging sales as global markets failed to hold on to gains and continued a downward spiral amid fears of coronaviruses. The BSE Sensex has dropped over 1000 points, while expanding the NSE Nifty 50 by 200 points.

At 12:40, the Sensex slipped 1,170.32 points or 3.74%, trading at 29,429.50, while the Nifty fell 238 points or 2.7% to 8,728.

That decline comes against the backdrop of the number of coronavirus cases in India rising to 147 and the Supreme Court dismissed the Department of Telecom (DoT) for pleading guilty to seeking approval for the gradual payment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) by telecommunications companies.

Nifty Bank dropped 4.5%, Vodafone Idea fell 37% and Bharti Infratel slipped 13% after a Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that there can be no other attempt to calculate the fees of the telecommunications companies AGR.

Yes Bank shares were trading 6% higher at Rs 62.15 apiece, after reaching an intra-day high of 87.85 on the BSE.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 26 were in red.

Hours before markets opened, S&P Global Ratings lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 5.2% for 2020, saying the global economy was in recession amid a coronavirus pandemic. The agency had previously projected a growth rate of 5.7% over the 2020 calendar.

(With agency input)

