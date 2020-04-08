Sensex drops more than 400 points, Bank-based and RIL emerge as top losers among weak global signs

The BSE sphygmomanometer, with its lowest share of 29,602.94, suffered the most losses for trading at 14.98 points or 0.05 percent lower at 30.052.23.

New Delhi: Sensex’s stock fell more than 400 points in trading on Wednesday, tracking heavy losses in the HDFC Bank, Industries Reliance and ICICI Bank indices among the weak signs in global markets.

The BSE sphygmomanometer, with its lowest share of 29,602.94, suffered the most losses for trading at 14.98 points or 0.05 percent lower at 30.052.23.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 9.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 8,782.70.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex package and fell to 3%, followed by Reliance Industries, TCS, ITC and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, HUL, M&M and HDFC collected a maximum of 5% of it.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer increased by 2,476.26 points or 8.97% to settle the day at 30,067.21. While the NSE NSE sphygmomanometer closed at 708.40 points, or 8.76 percent higher, to close at 8,792.20 – the best session for both indices is absolutely the highest since May 2009.

According to temporary exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net buyers into capital markets as they bought equity stocks worth 741.77 rupees on Tuesday.

India’s markets have fallen short of global standards as concerns over the economic impact of the epidemic continue to overwhelm investors.

According to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, investors are waiting for ease of locking, so companies can go down in business. During the short weekend, any news about courier contamination is bought.

Courses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul competed, while those held in Tokyo traded positively.

Bencharma exchanges on Wall Street fell overnight. Brent crude futures for global trading rose 2.26 percent to $ 32.59 a barrel.

The number of approved COVID-19 cases in India has exceeded 5,000. Global infection rates have risen to 14, killing more than 82,000 people.