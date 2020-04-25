Sensex falls 536 points amid Covid-19 Lockdown economic pressures, leading to financial stock crash

Sensex’s stock fell 536 points on Friday, leading to stocks and IT stocks falling as global markets plummeted as Cronavirus lags behind.

In addition, in protest of the domestic market, Franklin Templeton’s mutual fund announced that six debt schemes had been announced due to repurchasing pressure and liquidity in the securities markets in the COVID-19 crisis.

Experts say many retailers and high-net worth (HNI) investors who have invested in these projects as part of their fixed-income asset allocations are hurt because the money is out of schedule. Recovery is blocked.

The 30-day BSE Sensex fell 535.86 points, or 1.68%, to 31327.22, while the NSE Nifty fell 159.50 points, or 1.71%, to 9154.40.

Financial blackmail was the highest delay in the Sensex package, falling more than 9 percent, followed by Axis, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and M&M.

However, the reliance industries curbed losses by more than 3 percent.

Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, PowerGrid and Bajaj Auto were also among the winners.

According to experts, the market has changed to sales mode, adding that several debt schemes by Franklin Templeton added to the sales pressure added in banks and NBFC stocks.

According to Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak securities, markets around the world have remained volatile because the expectation of achieving reliable medical success was elusive for COVID-19 pandemic treatment.

He noted that weak macroeconomic data in most countries and oil prices have also affected investors’ sentiments.

Courses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with heavy losses, while in Europe they were significantly lower in early trading.

Brent crude for March delivery fell 0.38 percent to $ 21.25 a barrel.

On the foreign exchange front, the rupee dropped 40 points to temporarily settle at $ 76.46.

The death toll from the epidemic in India has risen to 718, up from 23,077.

Global infection rates have exceeded 27 per cent, with more than 1.90 deaths.