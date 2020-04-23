Sensex has more than 250 points above 2200 points

ONGC made the highest profit in the Sensex package, up 3 percent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS and L&T.

PTI Bombay

latest update: April 23, 2020, 11:19 AM IST

Sensex’s stock index opened more than 250 points higher on Thursday, tracking banking, energy and IT profits among the positive signs of global markets.

The 30-share index traded at 123.31 after hitting 31646.45.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty gained 30.40 points, or 0.33 percent, or 9.217.70.

ONGC made the highest profit in the Sensex package, up 3 percent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS and L&T.

Titan, M&M, Maruti, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the delays.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended with 742.84 points or 2.42 percent higher at 31379.55, while the Nifty rose 205.85 points or 2.29 percent and ended at 9,187.30.

On Wednesday, investors in foreign portfolios were net sellers in the capital market, as they discounted their shares to 1,326.09 rupees, according to temporary exchange data.

According to traders, the domestic market increased the value of domestic stocks due to the improvement in crude oil prices.

Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul traded with gains in early trading, while those that fell in Shanghai turned red.

On Wall Street, key indicators improved 2% in the night session.

Brent crude futures for world oil futures rose 3.16 percent to $ 21.02 a barrel.

However, traders said concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic have kept investors cautious.

The death toll from the epidemic has risen to 681, while the number of cases in the country has reached 21,393.

Global infection rates have exceeded 26, with more than 1.83 deaths.