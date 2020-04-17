Sensex increases by more than 222 points, about 9,000 accommodations close

Sensex’s stock rose more than 222 points on Thursday, despite weak global markets, rising interest rates, financial resources and energy.

After fluctuating 784 points per day, the 30-point index reached 222.80 points or 0.73 percent higher at 30602.61.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 67.50 points, or 0.76 percent, to 8,992.80. The NTPC made the highest profit in the Sentex package, accounting for about 6 percent, followed by ICICI Bank, Titan, L&T, SBI, Sun Pharma and Nestle India.

HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys were among the delays.

Narendra Solanki, head of justice (fundamental research), Anand Rathi, said the domestic market with softer notes is showing traces of global mixed signs, as the virus’s worries continue to be felt.

He noted that in the afternoon session, the market was positive because traders and investors were witnessing the collection of some shares of big hats.

In addition, with the start of the revenue season, the IT sector remained open during the day, as Vipro’s remarks failed to provide future clarity on the impact of Covid-19, while participants turned a blind eye to TCS results later in the day. They hit.

On the currency front, the rupee blocked 43 Parisians to settle at 76.87 (temporary) against the US dollar in the last period.

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 414, while the death toll in the country has risen to 12,380.

Global infection rates have exceeded 20, with more than 1.37 deaths. Meanwhile, the competition in Shanghai ended positively, while those in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo turned red.

The European Stock Exchange traded slightly lower. Brent crude futures for global oil futures rose 2.28 percent to $ 28.32 a barrel.