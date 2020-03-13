Sensex, Nifty record record recovery after trading halt due to fear of coronavirus – Business News

Stocks came in on Friday after a successful session as markets fell 10% after fears of coronavirus triggered a rare “switch” or halted trading earlier in the day.

Stock exchanges hit the “switch” for several minutes in a session on Friday, the first time since 2009, as widespread panic over a coronavirus pandemic has hit global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex index and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark swung wildly after markets continued trading at 10:20 am but managed to erase some of the losses. By 0548 GMT, Nifty was down 0.73% to 9,553.7, while Sensex was trading 0.54% to 32,611.5.

The volatility index rose 44% to its highest in the past decade.

“I don’t think this is a return of positive feelings, the markets are very volatile,” said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities, speaking to Reuters.

“Markets are recognizing that they are in the resale zone so there is some support to buy,” he said.

The rupee, which previously fell to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar, reversed trade losses by about 0.4% stronger to 73.99.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd was the biggest booster in stock indices, jumping as much as 5.5%, with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rising nearly 10% and leading its best day in more than eight years.

The Nifty Pharma index rose 2.5% last time, and the Nifty Bank index slightly higher.

Coronavirus pandemic

India reported its first virus death late on Thursday, with new cases still up from 75 cases so far. Covid-19 originated in China at the end of December last year and infected more than 125,048 people in 118 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) on Thursday, further reducing investor sentiment.

Financial markets have been heavily beaten in recent weeks as coronavirus has disrupted business worldwide.

Markets crashed after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday set out to curb travel from Europe to curb a pandemic, with a decision by the European Central Bank to curb rate cuts by adding routine.

MSCI’s global valuation of stocks fell 9.51%, while the Dow’s stock fell about 1% in Asia after suffering the worst fall since Black Monday 1987.

Investors have even escaped safe assets like gold and bonds to cover their losses.

The Blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index last fell 10.07% to 8624.05 at 9:21 a.m., its lowest level since three years. The S&P BSE Sensex was frozen at 29,687.52 – 9.43% or 3090.62 points from the previous close.

The BSE Sensex sank over 2919 points Thursday in its biggest one-day decline in absolute steps as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global markets.

The 30 stock index reached 2919.26 points or 8.18% lower at 32,778.14 after reaching over 3204.30 points during the day. Nifty dropped its 9600 level, falling 868.25 points or 8.30% to close at 9590.15 on Thursday.

(With agency input)

.