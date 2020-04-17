Sensex Rallies 986 points; Soar Post RBI Boost

Bombay: Sensex’s stock index rose 986 points on Friday, leading to a rise in bank, energy and information technology stocks following the announcement of the Reserve Bank’s efforts to boost liquidity to support the economy during the Corinthian crisis.

The RBI further downgraded bad lending rules, blocking the payment of dividends by lenders and forcing banks to lend more with a 25 basis point by reducing the reverse repayment rate. After starting at 1111 points higher, the BSE 30 benchmark completed some of the initial gains to rise to 986.11 points, or 3.22 percent higher at 31.588.72.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty grew by 273.95 points, or 3.03 percent, to 9,266.75. With more than 13 percent increase, Axis Bank made the most profit in the Sensex package, followed by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, TCS, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Nestle India, HUL, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma ended up with a red result. Interest rates on interest rates, banking, finance, automation and real estate are up about 6.83 percent. In his second televised speech since the closure of the nationwide lock-up on March 25, Indian Reserve Bank (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das pledged to increase liquidity and expand the bank’s credibility.

He announced measures such as reducing the reverse refund rate, 50,000 rupees for long-term repo operations (TLTRO) and reimbursement facilities for Nabard, Sidbi and NHB. The rupee was seized with a return of 48 to be temporarily settled at 76.39 against the US dollar, which has been stimulated by RBI announcements. Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities, said the market ended with a note from the RBI’s Global Positive Track Tracking Company and the announcement of the stimulus package.

He added that in addition, US reports that a drug from Gilad showed good results in Covid-19 treatment also led to positive emotions. Periods in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains, and the European Stock Exchange traded well. Meanwhile, futures for Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose to $ 27.84 a barrel.

The death toll from Covid-19 rose to 437, while the number of deaths in the country reached 13,387. Global infection statistics have exceeded 21 spots, with more than 1.45 deaths.