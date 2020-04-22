Sensex Rallyies 743 points on self-confidence; top 9,150

Shares of Sensex rose 743 points on Wednesday, gaining a significant increase in the heavyweight industry while trading $ 43,574 with Facebook, among the positive signs of global markets.

The 30-share index ended with 742.84 points or 2.42% higher at 31379.55. The broader NSE Nifty rose 205.85 points, or 2.29%, to close at 9,187.30.

Reliance added more than 350 points to Sensex, up more than 10 percent after Facebook announced $ 5.7 billion (43,574 rupees) to buy a 10 percent stake in Jio operating systems. The deal makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms, part of the Reliance Industries.

Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp and HUL were also among the profiteers, with a maximum increase of 5%.

ONGC, L&T and PowerGrid, on the other hand, finished with a result.

Traders say positive signs from global markets have boosted investor sentiment. Periods in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with a win, while Tokyo closed lower.

The European Stock Exchange traded significantly higher in early trading.

Brent crude futures traded up 2.16% at $ 18.91 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee hit a record low of more than 15 cents at 76.68 (temporary) against the US dollar.