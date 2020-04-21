Sensex Reservoirs 1,011 points as spark of global oil crash global sales, Giti investors

IndusInd Bank was Sensex’s largest closed-ended benchmark, drowning more than 12 percent, followed by Bajaj Financial, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, M&M, Tata Steel, ONGC and Maruti.

PTI

latest update: April 21, 2020, 9:45 PM IST

Shares of Sensex plunged more than 1,011 points on Tuesday on heavy losses in bank, IT and car counters.

The 30-share index, after hitting a low rate of 37378.26, reached 30.136.23 percent or 3.20 percent lower at 30.636.71. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 280.40 points, or 3.03 percent, to 8,981.45.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and Nestle India won. According to traders, the domestic market has declined following the sale of stocks in global stocks as a trend in the crude market, which experienced the emotions of investors around the world.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark oil for May delivery was $ 1.10 a barrel.

WTI For Falling May Delivery, WTI for May delivery fell to $ 37.63 a barrel before the end of trading on futures trading on Tuesday – when traders who traded goods for profit were forced to do so. In this way, they will physically seize it. Brent crude for June delivery was down 20.30 percent at $ 20.38 a barrel.

Shares of Wall Street fell for the first time since US oil prices fell on Monday. The tournament ended in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul with significant losses.

The European stock exchange also traded up to 2 percent lower. In addition, concerns about the misuse of Covid-19 cases have prevented investors from falling.

The death toll from the epidemic has risen to 590, while the number of cases in the country has risen to 18,601. Global infection rates have exceeded 24.7 Lech and more than 1.70 deaths have occurred.

The rupee, meanwhile, hit the US dollar at 76.83 (temporary) at 30 points.