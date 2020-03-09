Sensex sank 1,941.67 points, ending up at 35,635 due to country crash on coronavirus – Business News

The Sensex benchmark fell over 1,941 points on Monday, removing investors’ wealth worth around Rs 7 lakh after a fast-spreading corrovirus and a free fall in oil prices launched in the global market.

After dipping over 2467 points during the day, the 30 stock index reached 1,941.67 points or 5.17 percent lower at 35,634.95.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty fell 538 points or 4.90 percent to close at 10,451.45.

ONGC was the biggest loser in the Sensex package, cracking over 16 percent, followed by Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, SBI, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto.

The heavy-weight industry weakened over 12 percent.

SBI shares have fallen over 6 percent after saying they would pick up a 49 percent stake in Yes Bank for 2450 rupees.

Yes, on the other hand, the Bank rallied over 31 percent.

According to traders, domestic stocks have faced large sell-offs as global market movements continue to intensify amid concerns about the negative impact of the rapid spread of coronavirus on the world economy.

Buses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo sank up to 5 percent.

European benchmarks have also dropped to 6 percent of their morning sessions.

Volatility was also fueled by a sharp drop in crude oil prices after top Saudi exporter launched a price war in response to the failure of leading producers to conclude an agreement to support energy markets.

After falling up to 30 percent earlier, Brent crude oil futures recovered slightly and fell 18.33 percent, to $ 36.97 a barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 13 pais to 74 per US dollar (intraday).

