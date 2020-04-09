Sensex scores more than 900 points, Nifty worth 9,000 marks. HDFC, Maruti, Batty Irtel, Mali Bajaj increased by more than 5%

HDFC scored the best in the Sensex package and rose to 5%, followed by Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank.

latest update: April 9, 2020, 10:31 AM IST

New Delhi: Shares of Sensex rose more than 900 points on Thursday, opening the stock of financial stocks, IT and FMCG, following the rise in global stock prices in hopes of rising COVID-19.

The 30-share BSE barometer was traded at 30.819.63 after hitting 30.847.10 units, 925.67 points or 3.10% higher.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 270.05 points, or 3.09 percent, to 9,018.80.

HDFC scored the best in the Sensex package and rose to 5%, followed by Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank.

HUL, on the other hand, was the only one left behind.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed at 173.25 points or 0.58 percent lower at 29,893.96, and the Nifty fell 43.45 points, or 0.49 percent, to 8,748.75.

Investors from foreign institutions (FII) were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares of justice worth 943.41 crores on Wednesday.

According to experts, the hope of another financial stimulus before the end of the locked period strengthened the investor’s feelings in the initial meeting.

In addition, the slow pace of new COVID-19 cases has stimulated global markets.

Courses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul traded positively, while those held in Tokyo turned red.

Criterion exchanges on Wall Street increased significantly in night trading.

Brent crude for futures rose 1.55 percent to $ 33.34 a barrel.

According to the union’s Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Kerman virus in India has risen to 166 and the number to 53,434.

Global infection rates have risen to 14.8 per cent, killing more than 88,000 people.