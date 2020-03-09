Sensex Tanks Over 2,200 Points, Nifty Breaks 10,400 – Business News

Indian stock markets have fallen sharply today, with Sensex scoring over 2,200 points amid a global problem amid concerns that coronavirus will slow economic activity significantly. Back home, the Da Bank crisis has also distorted thinking. The significant fall in global oil prices failed to alleviate domestic sentiment as increased cases of coronavirus in India and concerns about domestic economic growth reflected market sentiment. The Wide Nifty was up more than 5% to below 10,400. The rupee has also fallen sharply against the US dollar today.

Here are 10 updates from Indian Stock Exchanges:

1) The Da Bank crisis continued to survive on banking stocks with the Nifty Bank index falling over 5%. Among the Sensex stocks, all 30 components were red. TCS, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel fell between 6% and 8%. Heavyweights RIL and ONGC were down over 10%.

2) The rupee has today weakened 74 levels against the US dollar.

3) Asian stock markets collapsed today, with Japan’s Nikkei falling over 6% as the rapidly expanding coronavirus raised fears of a global recession, with oil prices plummeting further.

4) Dow futures fell 1,200 points today, indicating a sudden breakthrough on Wall Street when they will continue trading later in the day.

5) Oil prices have fallen more than 30% today, the most since the start of the first Gulf War in 1991, after Saudi Arabia began a price war with Russia by cutting its prices and promising to increase supply in a market that has already been felt since the fall demand due to coronavirus outbreaks.

6) Future Brent crude oil prices fell as much as $ 14.25, or 31.5%, to $ 31.02 per barrel.

7) “Markets appear to be in a bearish trend with increased volatility so far, and investors will be watching closely for any news on the number of coronavirus cases in the world,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

8) Moody’s Investors Service said the global spread of coronavirus is expected to slow economic activity significantly, especially in the first half of this year.

9) “and the longer the outbreak affects economic activity, the shock of demand will dominate and lead to recessionary dynamics,” she added.

10) Several key macroeconomic announcements are also scheduled during the week. The rate of industrial production and retail will be announced on Thursday and WPI inflation on Friday.

