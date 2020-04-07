Sensex Zooms 2,476 points for 30,000 levels, Nifty Rallies 708 points

After rising 2,567 points during the day, the 30-share BSE barometer reached 2,476.26 points or 8.97 percent increase to 30,067.21. In percentage terms, the Sensex increase was the largest since May 2009.

PTI Mumbai

latest update: April 7, 2020, 4:27 PM IST

The BSE Sensex met on Tuesday with a rise of more than 22,476 points, the biggest one-day gain in absolute terms, among a broad rally in global stocks, above the key level of 30,000.

After rising 2,567 points during the day, the 30-share BSE barometer reached 2,476.26 points or 8.97 percent increase to 30,067.21. In percentage terms, the Sensex increase was the largest since May 2009.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 708.40 points, or 8.76 percent, to 8,792.20 – the best full-time session for the Absolute Index, the best since May 2009.

All Sensex components ended up with IndusInd Bank with positive results, gaining the highest score of more than 22 percent, followed by Axis Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HUL, Maruti, HCL Tech and Hero MotoCorp were placed.

Posterior and smaller BSE indicators have expanded to 5.40 percent.

“Indian markets have fallen sharply following global signs in Asian markets, given global signs in Asian markets, as some new COVID-19 cases are declining,” said Narendra Solanki, head of Justice Research. And we hoped for an increase in the epidemic. “, Anand Rati.

He added that in the afternoon session, the market was working amid reports that the Treasury Department was working on a second aid package for the Indian economy to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19.

On the global front, periods in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were at a maximum of 2%, and standard exchanges in Europe traded at 4% higher.

Brent crude for futures rose 2.48 percent to $ 33.87 a barrel, which OPEC-led meeting is hoping to reach a consensus this week.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose 49 percent to temporarily approach 75.64 against the US dollar.

The death toll from the virus virus in India has risen to 114 and the number of cases in the country to 4,441.

Global infection rates have exceeded 13, killing more than 74,000.