[sentencing-delayed-after-convicted-sex-trafficker-statements-he’s-hearing-voices]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A person convicted of a 2019 intercourse trafficking crime in Tampa was set to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon, but he frequently introduced up his competency, telling the judge he has recently heard voices.

Darien Pease, Jr., is in jail for the sordid incident involving a 15-12 months-previous female.

In accordance to court files, Pease was observed guilty of sleeping with the juvenile sufferer, who is not named in the paperwork.

In January 2019, Pease took the target to an condominium intricate health and fitness center bathroom close to the College of South Florida to commit a intercourse act on a different person, courtroom records demonstrate.

“Through text interaction, they organized to fulfill at the complainant’s condominium sophisticated in buy for the juvenile victim to defecate on the complainant for $350.00 in U.S. currency,” a search warrant shows.

The paperwork said the sufferer was unable to commit the act and as a substitute vomited on the gentleman.

Shortly thereafter, Pease showed a gun and struck the person with the weapon, detectives wrote.

Pease was eventually arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office environment detectives.

They searched his cell cellular phone, data display, and came throughout websites made use of to interact in prostitution.

Months afterwards, Pease was discovered guilty by a jury.

“I’m hearing voices. And mentally I’m just not in the place to response these queries,” he advised Choose Mark R. Wolfe Wenesday.

Pease, who represented himself at demo, then went on to cite Florida legislation and deliver up concerns with the decide.

“Your Honor, the court is not shown an ability to adhere to the an ability to abide by the regulations of legal court docket,” he stated.

Wolfe, who seemed to increase more and more annoyed with Pease, managed to push by way of.

“Are ya’ll trying to eliminate me?” Pease mentioned though Wolfe was talkig.

“Sir, do not in excess of speak the court! Sir, do no over talk the courtroom!” Wolfe explained.

Wolfe grated Pease the opportunity to once again converse to a pre-sentence investigator before he is sentenced.

“Working hand-in-hand with our regulation enforcement partners, we are aggressively concentrating on human traffickers and sexual predators,” Warren claimed. “Although the Tampa Bay space is a identified epicenter for human trafficking, this office environment will not tolerate the victimization of our children–not right here, not now, not ever.”

