Leslie Prospect listens as the jury is polled following acquiring her responsible of murdering her husband, Todd Opportunity.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sentencing for a previous elementary university principal identified responsible of murder in the capturing of her partner has been postponed following the courtroom was notified she could not show up at Monday’s listening to thanks to a health situation.

Decide Charles R. Brehmer set the upcoming listening to for Leslie Opportunity for March 11, at which the protection will argue motions to postpone sentencing even more. Likelihood faces a existence term in jail.

Throughout the demo, prosecutors claimed Probability, 53, planned and then carried out the killing of her husband, Todd Likelihood, right after she discovered he had rekindled a romance with a former girlfriend.

They also stated she attempted to accumulate on hundreds of hundreds of dollars in existence insurance policies.

Chance’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, mentioned the proof was flimsy and argued that the prosecution’s case was created completely on unreliable, circumstantial proof.

Todd Chance, 45, was shot two times in the chest in an almond orchard around Freeway 43 and Noriega Road in 2013.

Soon after shooting him, prosecutors claimed, Chance deserted her husband’s automobile in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood and manufactured her way property by taxi and strolling.

She was principal of Fairview Elementary Faculty at the time of the killing.