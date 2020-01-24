Sentoryu embodied the colorful sumo nickname

Since Takamiyama first set foot in Japan in 1964, 30 more Americans have followed the giant Hawaiian into professional sumo.

Akebono and Musashimaru reached the pinnacle of sport, were promoted to the yokozuna, and received several imperial trophies, while Konishiki was a title-winning ozeki, whose fame dwarfed that of another foreigner in the history of sport.

Outside of the Hawaiians, however, the United States had only a limited impact on ōzumō (professional sumo).

Henry Miller, born in Tokyo and raised in St. Louis, has undoubtedly had the most successful career in the neighboring United States to date.

Miller fought under the ring name Sentoryu and between 1994 and 2002 spent 20 tournaments in the salary levels.

Serious injuries at key moments slowed his progress, but one of them led to a chance to take revenge in another arena seven years after his sumo career ended.

At a K-1 event on Christmas Day 2010, Miller broke out of his corner and knocked down Yoichi Babaguchi. In the first round, he threw the former sekiwake down three times and won the fight in just over a minute.

Babaguchi (who fought under the ring name Wakashoyo) had avoided Sentoryu in a sumo fight when he made his debut in the paid divisions in November 1994. Miller tore a muscle in his arm when he fell on the sand and was unable to recover properly before the following tournament. He went 6-9 and spent the next four and a half years in the lower divisions.

Sentoryu, chosen because it sounds like St. Louis, means “war dragon”, but it wasn’t Miller’s only impressive nickname.

His full name is Henry Armstrong Miller, whose middle section is dedicated to Neil Armstrong when the future Sentoryu was born the same day the Apollo 11 mission was on its way to bring the first humans to the moon.