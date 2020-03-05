seo-ji-hoon-is-a-tricky-doing-the-job-but-brooding-cafe-proprietor-in-“meow-the-secret-boy”

KBS 2TV’s “Meow the Magic formula Boy” doesn’t just characteristic an adorable cat that turns into a man, but a male whose broody demeanor has enraptured the direct heroine!

New stills introduced by KBS reveals Website positioning Ji Hoon as the tough-working Lee Jae Sunlight. Peaceful and introspective, Lee Jae Sunshine owns and operates a studio and cafe termed “Sonamoo” and doesn’t open up up to just about anybody. Not even Kim Seol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), whose attention he’s held for 10 many years. Lee Jae Solar is predicted to intensify the subtle stress of the drama by participating in the “keymaker,” making unpredictable moves and keeping his strategies close to his coronary heart.

In stark contrast to his silent and brooding character, Search engine optimization Ji Hoon mentioned that, “It’s very exciting filming ‘Meow the Key Boy,’ from beginning to stop. I have been incredibly pleased for the opportunit to get the job done with the awesome staff members, my more than thoughtful fellow actors, and the awesome director and author for this drama.”

Manufacturing team praised Website positioning Ji Hoon’s functionality, indicating, “We are pretty grateful to Seo Ji Hoon for his skill to embody these a challenging character with so numerous strategies. As a result of ‘Meow the Solution Boy’ we’ll be ready to demonstrate off a new facet of Website positioning Ji Hoon which has under no circumstances been observed ahead of. We hope folks will anticipate the premiere.”

“Meow the Magic formula Boy” is slated to premiere on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

