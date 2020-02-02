Seo Ji Hye treats sick Kim Jung Hyun in “Crash Landing On You”

The romance flourishes between Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun in “Crash Landing on You”!

In the tvN series, Seo Ji Hye plays Seo Dan, the fiancée of the character of Hyun Bin Ri Jung Hyuk while Kim Jung Hyun plays Goo Seung Jun, a rich and ambitious businessman.

spoilers

In the last episode, Goo Seung Jun was hiding from the North Korean government. He was in a difficult position with no place to go, but Seo Dan offered to help by providing accommodation. The two got closer during ramyun, and in the midst of such strange developments in their relationship, images of Seo Dan taking care of Goo Seung Jun were revealed.

In the latest stills, Seo Dan brings porridge to a sick Goo Seung Jun. Goo Seung Jun looks very tired, but Seo Dan is staring at him with his cool, signature look. Later, when she falls into a deep sleep, he blocks the sunlight from her face. Viewers anticipate the next turning point in their relationship.

“Crash Landing on You” is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?