Seo Joon’s Park, Sweet Revenge, and Food: What to Watch for the “Itaewon Class”

What do they do now that the “Itaewon Class” is officially over? One of the reasons why “Itaewon Class” is such a wonderful drama is because of its unique scripts and incredible cast. The series is not just about one thing. It tastes a lot of different themes so it works for anyone. But, now that it’s over, what are we watching to help ease the pain? Below are just a few recommendations!

Lead the talent, Park Seo Joon

One of the best parts of the “Itaewon Class” is seeing Park Seo Joon shine in the wonderful things he does. How the characters fall in love with the action and how they can express different emotions in one episode that never fails to amaze them. It’s not the latest we’ll see Park Seo Joon, but if you need something to see him smoke, here are some solid recommendations.

Romance Witch

Ban Ji Yeon (Uhm Jung Hwa) is a career woman who has no time for love. She had been feeling bad for the past and didn’t want to commit again, so she met Yoon Dong Ha (Park Seo Joon), who almost had an overnight stand. When he learned that he was 14 years younger than he was, he was rejected and vowed never to see him again. Except Dong Ha has grumbled, and is willing to do anything.

“Romantic Witch” may have been the great Park Seo Joon who put him on the map and won the hearts of his audience. Dressed in the same way as the young and innocent Yoon Dong Ha, who originally wore a sleeve just deserved a swoon. Seeing her in a vulnerable role was the best start to her acting career and we only saw her produce a target. You are guaranteed access to Dong Ha’s charm and there is an added pleasure of listening to Park Seo Joon for OST.

“Fight My Way”

Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) is the person who is simple. All he wants is to hang out with his best friend, Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) and try to fulfill his dream of becoming an MMA fighter. When his dream is set on the back burner, Dong Man confronts his friend Ae, for his support. Both find that they are in a similar position and are trying to find the strength to pursue their dreams. During this journey, he also learned that he had a strong sense of well-being.

“Fight My Way” is not only about love but also about friendship, dreams, and what it means to never give up. Park Seo Joon did a great job as Dong Man was simple and passionate. He really wants to have friends like that in your life. She stuck to his friends and push them to be better. We all need Dong Man!

“Kitchen 2”

“You Kitchen” is a reality show that brings you abroad. Cast members include Yoon Yeo Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, and of course Park Seo Joon. Created by genius Na Young Suk, you know you’re in for a variety of solid events. In this special show, the cast is responsible for creating a set menu that is used to open restaurants for locals in other countries. She cooks, serves, and prepares all her own meals.

“Your Kitchen” is not a drama, but the show has a lot to do with it, so it’s worth watching. Park Seo Joon shows that his skills and skills are endless, especially when you hear him speak Spanish. How you will not fall for these guys ?! He was so talented in everything he did!

The theme of revenge

The part that made the “Itaewon Class” so entertaining and heartbreaking was how we wanted Park Sae Ro Yi to avenge his death. There are other themes in the series, but they respond to the series and what they like to watch. If you like this aspect, here are some other things you should check out!

“People are relaxed”

Kang Ma Ru (Song Joong Ki) is on a mission to avenge the woman who ruined his life. Ma Ru makes the biggest mistake of her life when she blames the crimes committed by a woman named Han Jae Hee (Park Shi Yeon). After spending time in jail and spending his promised future, Ma Ru decides to do whatever he can to get Jae Hee back.

This melodrama thriller is perfect for a side-by-side drama. It may be surprising to see Song Joong Ki in a bad boy role, but he has and will surely entertain you. There is also an aspect of the love story between Ma Ru and Seo Eun Ki (Moon Chae Won) that will simultaneously break hearts and give them butterflies. There is more in-depth writing and you will probably love it too!

“City of Hunters”

Lee Yoon Sung (Lee Min Ho) is an MIT graduate working in IT at the Blue House. He had a complicated plan for his father’s death, so he worked at the Blue House. His sole purpose is to seek revenge, but he does not know that he is happy during the process.

“City Hunter” is a great K-drama revenge that is not only a great action scene, but a love story too hot and heavy. The chemistry between Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho is the roof, which is a great balance to all that action. The story is detailed and clever, which is definitely appreciated.

“Guardian”

Lee Si Young plays a cop named Jo Soo Ji, who is trying to avenge his daughter’s death. People who kill go and leave Soo Ji stubborn complete problem. When her efforts to speed up are met, she meets Jang Do Han (Kim Young Kwang), who has her own team to help the criminals. Working with Do Han and this team Soo Ji could have a chance to take revenge.

This drama is the highest of revenge stories. This script is intriguing and one of the dramas you will suck from the first episode. No immediate action is drag and you keep sitting on the couch, which is desired with the action / thriller. Although there is no romance in the series, the story also includes the incident. That was great!

Drama about food

Although “Itaewon Class” is not technically considered a K-drama food, the story centers around Park Sae Ro Yi’s food and her father’s passion. There are some scenes in the drama where you really want to get on screen and eat what you eat. If you are looking for some other events that revolve around food, here are some tips.

“Chocolate”

Moon Cha Young (Ha Ji Won) is the first love cook, Lee Kang (Yoon Kye Sang), at the hospital. He was sick because he was a surgeon. Which doesn’t make sense to him, but Cha Young does. Cha Young later finds out that he’s dating Kang’s best friend, Kwon MIn Sung (Yoo Teo). She eliminates him and tries to get away from Kang, but his fate continues to bring both.

“Chocolate” is full of scenes that will water your mouth. Based on the title, you can expect some baking and making delicious chocolate truffles as well as some delicious Korean food. Take a look at the two main ones, their hands cook with a sense of wonder, and exclude the fact that there is a series about food, as well as stories that will touch and heal the soul. It’s the perfect drama to watch and cuddle!

“Wok Love”

Seo Poong (Junho) a talented chef who can be fired from cooking at a hotel. She eventually worked at a Chinese restaurant across the street. The restaurant had no customers and was about to go bankrupt, but Seo Poong took himself to a successful restaurant. He is hired by Doo Chil Seong (Jang Hyuk) and is the manager. He then hired Dan Sae Woo (Jung Ryeo Won) as a server and the two became romantics, which is bad for Chil Seong as he also has feelings for Sae Woo. The three of them work together to make the restaurant a success, but they also find themselves in a bad love triangle.

This would be a miracle if you could find one episode without starvation. Details about the cooking process and seeing the various characters who serve Seo Poong delicious food can seriously chase some of the dishes. In addition to good food, you will get good bromans between Jun Ho and Jang Hyuk as well as a heart-warming romance with boy tips and Jung Ryeo Won. Your heart will be broken as the two try and win Sae Woo’s love. Go for food and love!

“Good Rendezvous”

“Good Rendezvous” is not a K-drama, but a variety of events to watch, especially if you are into food. The premise of the event was that he had a group of celebrities responsible for making certain dishes with the help of Baek Jong Won.

The event brought awareness to buying local products and supporting farmers who helped produce the produce. There are certain materials that are planted at certain times, which make it difficult for these farmers to survive. With the help of Baek Jong Won and his celebrities, he was able to raise awareness of the material in order to encourage local farmers.

The best part about this diverse event is seeing celebrities cook and clean while serving guests. Not only do you want to go to South Korea to try out these menu items, but they will also make you sympathetic and laugh with celebrities as they try to get customers to their restaurant fast.

