Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young reunite as adults in their hometown in posters for a new drama

JTBC has intensified its enthusiasm for “I’ll see you when the weather is nice” with new posters!

This upcoming drama tells the story of a woman named Mok Hae Won (played by Park Min Young), who returns to her small hometown after being sick of city life in Seoul, and finds her former high school friend and current owner of an independent bookstore Im Eun Seob (played by Seo Kang Joon).

On January 20, Park Min Young shared the official poster of the drama on Instagram. She wrote, “I will see you when the weather is nice.” First broadcast on February 24. “

In the poster, Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young come face to face on a snowy path. He pulls his bike while it is accompanied by a red suitcase. The words on the poster say: “Between winter when I wanted to hide alone and spring when I wanted to breathe with you.”

The series also revealed individual posters with a closer look at each character.

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” will be released on February 24 and will be available on Viki! Check out the teaser here.

