Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young share a moment of tranquility in the main poster “I will see you when the weather is nice”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “I’ll See You When the Weather Is Good” has released its main poster for Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon.

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” will be the comforting story of Hae Won (Park Min Young), who gets tired of city life in Seoul and goes to the city of Buk Hyeon, where she meets an old schoolmate comrade Eun Seop class (Seo Kang Joon), who runs an independent bookstore there.

If the previous posters had shown the two furthest apart, the new main poster places them side by side as they watch the snow fall in the fictional town of Buk Hyeon. The poster also gives viewers a first glimpse of “Goodnight Bookstore”, which is managed by Eun Seop. The slogan “I was in winter, when I met you like spring”, teasing the warm story that will be like when spring begins to melt the cold of winter.

The drama also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young working together to get the perfect poster, giving a glimpse of the great chemistry the two actors will present in the drama.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mHbxFzCkb8

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” will be presented on February 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

