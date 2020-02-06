Seohyun of the generation of girls hides a painful secret in the next drama “Hello Dracula”

The next JTBC drama, “Hello Dracula”, has unveiled an intriguing new poster!

“Hello Dracula” is a new short drama that will consist of three stories: that of the unbalanced relationship between An Na (played by Girls’s Generation Seohyun) and her dominant mother Mi Young (played by Lee Ji Hyun); that of independent group singer Seo Yeon (played by Lee Joo Bin), who is caught between her dreams and her reality; and that of the special friendship between the privileged Ji Hyung (played by Seo Eun Yool) and the unwanted child Yoo Ra (played by Go Na Hee).

The newly released poster features Seohyun in the character of An Na, a lonely elementary school teacher with a hidden secret. The young melancholy teacher seems lost in thought as she struggles with mixed emotions, and the discouraged manner in which her eyes are lowered alludes to her weakness and inability to defend herself. The legend also highlights An Na’s insecurity, asking, “Would you agree with someone like me?”

Curiously, the poster seems to capture An Na from someone else’s point of view, raising the question of who could watch it from a distance.

In the drama, An Na is a kind and caring teacher who comforts young children with emotional scars. She is also a weak-willed girl who has always obeyed her mother and succumbs to all her requirements, even as an adult. However, after having separated from the greatest love of her twenties, she finds her life falling apart and decides that she must finally stand up to her mother and express her emotions honestly.

Describing the drama as both relatable and moving, the producers of “Hello Dracula” commented, “Seohyun did a flawless job of portraying the character of An Na, who wears scars hidden inside. She even expressed the smallest changes in the emotions (of her character) in depth. By following An Na’s daily life, you will find yourself crying without realizing it, but you will also find yourself smiling. “

They added, “We ask you to be very anticipative of the comforting drama” Hello Dracula “.”

“Hello Dracula” will be broadcast on February 17 and 18 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seohyun in his latest drama “Time” with the English subtitles below!

