Seoul extends coronavirus checks to all passengers in China

January 24 (UPI) – South Korea is not taking risks on the deadly new coronavirus from Wuhan, China, and is screening all passengers arriving from China before the New Year holidays.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference on Friday that Seoul was carrying out health inspections for all visitors from China.

“We plan to expand the inspections even further,” said Jeong on the same day that a second confirmed patient boarded a flight from Shanghai.

Jeong also said that South Korean health officials have concluded that the SARS-like epidemic is spreading through human-to-human contact. Earlier this month, the Chinese authorities suggested that the disease only spread to humans from infected animals, a statement that was later overridden by the National Health Commission of China.

South Korea is preparing for a large number of Chinese travelers during the holidays. It is estimated that an average of 32,000 people a day will come from China in the coming week.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday that during a video conference with 17 South Korean cities and provinces, the government would follow a list of all arrivals from China, Newsis said.

Coronavirus suspects should be quarantined immediately until the test results are available, Seoul said. Patients may not be released until the test results have been confirmed. The official death toll in China was 26 on Friday morning.

South Korea confirmed its second case of coronavirus on Friday, according to JTBC.

The second patient, a South Korean in his fifties, had returned from Wuhan but got on a plane in Shanghai. The first symptoms, including a sore throat, appeared on January 10. The patient had never visited the Wuhan fish market in connection with the first outbreak. The South Korean health authorities are investigating 69 people who have come into contact with the man.

Concern is also growing in Korea. Some patients may avoid coronavirus checks after a Chinese woman started a virus attempt on social media in France this week.

The woman from Wuhan had said that she had used antipyretic medication to hide her symptoms at a French airport. The posting began to circulate before the Chinese authorities shut down Wuhan.