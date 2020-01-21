Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon plans to end joint Korean Olympic bid at the end of the military exercises

SEOUL, January 21 (UPI) – Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon called on Tuesday for support to end all military exercises on the Korean Peninsula until the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, to create a climate of peace in Northeast Asia and Northeast Asia a joint offer from North and South Korea to host the 2032 Summer Games.

“I proposed (the recruitment) because we now need to create a peaceful atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia so that we can make concrete preparations for applying to host the Olympic Games,” Park said during a downtown briefing from Seoul to foreign correspondents.

Park, a former human rights and lawyer who has been mayor of Seoul since 2011, also called for sanctions to be eased against North Korea to facilitate humanitarian aid and increased cultural and sports exchanges.

Pyongyang-Seoul relations were largely at a dead end last year after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held three inter-Korean summits in 2018.

At their last summit in Pyongyang in September 2018, both sides agreed to meet at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and submit an offer to jointly host the 2032 Summer Games.

After a meeting between US President Trump and Kim in Hanoi last February, Vietnam suddenly ended without agreement, but the relationship between the two Koreas cooled dramatically. Pyongyang interrupted official communication with Seoul and regularly published mocking and warlike statements through its state media.

Park said the frozen relationship jeopardized the great opportunity for the joint Olympic offer.

“We should try to change the current situation between the two (Korea) to avoid wasting this crucial golden time helplessly,” he said. “We urgently need to start preparing to host Olympic events. We should stop all activities that create military tensions and conflicts.”

Park said preparations for the joint hosting of the Olympic Games could resume the dormant peace process on a Korean peninsula where North Korea conducted multiple missile and missile tests in the second half of 2018.

“We can’t just watch these escalating movements build up,” said Park. “We have to create an opportunity, and I think joint preparation for the Olympics will be the first place to start making peace.”

Moon has also called for increased engagement in North Korea, from tourism to business projects to sports exchanges, to provide impetus for the deadlocked peace process.

“Hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics together will be a unique opportunity to show the world that the two Koreas are one nation and make a leap forward together,” Moon said in a New Year speech earlier this month.

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris sparked controversy last week when he told international correspondents that increased inter-Korean engagement “should be in concert with the United States.”

The South Korean presidency, Blue House, reprimanded Harris on Friday for “inappropriate comments” about inter-Korean cooperation.

Park recently returned from a tour of the United States, where he came up with the idea of ​​suspending the military exercises in a speech to the Washington, DC Foreign Relations Council last week. He also attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, where he participated in a panel on developing smart cities.

Park announced on Tuesday that there will be several peace events this year in Seoul, including a “Peace Week” in October.