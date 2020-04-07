Seoul Metro Shows List Of Individual Idol + Groups With Subway Advertisements In 2019

On April 7, the Seoul Metro releases a railway traffic analysis in Seoul in 2019!

Indoor ads are often used to show support and congratulate celebrities for birthdays, anniversaries, achievements, and more. The total number of train passengers in Seoul last year was 10,468, with 21 percent taking 2,166. In 2014, this total was 76, with the number growing every year, finally reaching more than 2000 in 2018.

With the creation of the “Make 101” series in 2016, train advertising has seen a huge boost, as fans have begun promoting their favorite trainers, encouraging civilians to participate. It has represented the spectrum of subways, moving from singers and actors to including coaches, professional gamers, musical theater actors, and more. He is also often used by ordinary civilians to congratulate family and friends on birthdays, graduates, and more.

By 2019, BTS saw the highest number of ads, totaling 227, including 10.5 percent of all idol ads. He was followed by EXO with 165, Wanna One with 159, NCT with 127, NU with 44, and SEVENTEEN with 41.

The top girl group is IZ * ONE with 40, followed by TWICE and BLACKPINK with 22 each.

For the individual advertising rankings, Jungkook of BTS had 46, and Baekhyun of EXO and BTS had 35 and 31 respectively.

Many veterans groups were also featured, including Super Junior (40), H.O.T (22), Shinhwa (7), T-ara (6), SECHSKIES (4), and Baby V.O.X (1).

Idol train ads are usually installed at popular stations in the second row, including Gangnam, Samsung, Hongdae, and Hapjeong stations. Apgujeong station along line three and Myeongdong station on line four are popular locations.

The cost of advertising depends on location, size, type, and more. On average, big and bright ads at popular stations cost 4.5 million won (about $ 3,700) a month.

