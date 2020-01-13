Seoul rejects North Korea’s mockery of the “stupid dreams” of the South

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – South Korea dismissed North Korea’s public criticism of Seoul’s call for cooperation on Monday, when Pyongyang appeared to be starting to falter in the negotiations.

Seoul said it will “make efforts” to maintain mutual respect for a “peace settlement” on the peninsula and for relations between Korea, Newsis said.

The South’s response comes two days after Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean State Department, said the South is causing “turmoil” and warned Seoul not to “dream up to stupid dreams” after President Moon Jae-in’s New Year speech.

In his speech last week, Moon suggested working together at the border and in sports, connecting abandoned railroad lines between Korea, bringing tourism back to Mount Kumgang, and holding a joint event to mark the 20th anniversary of the June 15 declaration, the was signed by former President Kim Dae. Young and North Korea’s Kim Jong Il.

“Be careful if you don’t want to be foolish,” said Kim Kye Gwan on Saturday.

Kim Kye Gwan, who previously represented Pyongyang at the six-party talks in Beijing, has also dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim about good personal relationships with Kim Jong Un.

“It is a stupid idea to stick to the expectation that North Korea will return to dialogue with the United States based on a friendship,” said Kim.

White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien said in talks with Pyongyang on Sunday that the government is optimistic.

“The president proposed to send him a vase. We didn’t get a vase or other Christmas presents. That seems to be a positive thing,” said O’Brien.

“We contacted the North Koreans and told them that we want to continue the negotiations in Stockholm, which started last in early October. We have informed them in various ways that we want this (negotiations) to get going again bring and implement the commitment of Chairman Kim. ”

The two sides disagree about denuclearization and sanctions.

