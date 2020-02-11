Seoul’s best diplomat at the Munich Security Conference

February 11 (UPI) – South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday as Seoul plans to end the diplomatic impasse with North Korea.

Kang, who held bilateral and trilateral meetings with colleagues from the United States and Japan in January, is expected to have similarly structured discussions in Germany by the end of the week, News 1 reported.

Seoul Foreign Minister Kim In-chul said at a regular press conference Tuesday that Kang should explain South Korea’s political stance “in the context of the international community’s efforts to strengthen multilateralism.”

Kang is also expected to hold talks to discuss international cooperation on climate change, the ministry said.

Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, are expected to be present. According to Yonhap, top Japanese and Chinese diplomats will also be present.

North Korea originally planned to send a senior bureaucrat to Munich, but Pyongyang Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong canceled his trip last week, according to South Korean press reports.

A source from the South Korean government said the decision may have been affected by the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus in Germany and other parts of Europe.

In Munich, the United States and South Korea could address the issue of military cost sharing, Yonhap reported.

The Trump administration has asked Seoul to pay more to deploy 28,500 US troops to the peninsula. South Korea has refused to pay up to $ 5 billion annually, the first time it was reported after an interview between the US Ambassador to Seoul, Harry Harris, and a local newspaper.

North Korea’s refusal to cooperate on denuclearization has led to increased surveillance.

On Tuesday, Aircraft Spot, an aviation tracker, released data on the movements of a P-3C aircraft, a naval surveillance aircraft, under the U.S. Navy over South Korea. The flight comes after two spy planes flew over the south last Wednesday, according to Seoul Pyongyang News.