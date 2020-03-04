[sepang-global-circuit-indications-corruption-absolutely-free-pledge]

File picture of the Sepang Global Circuit. SIC has supplied its motivation on zero tolerance toward corruption by signing the Corruption-Totally free Pledge currently. ― Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Sepang Global Circuit (SIC) has given its dedication on zero tolerance in direction of corruption by signing the Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR) at the SIC workplace in Sepang today.

SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali claimed the pledge by the SIC is its supreme dedication to guaranteeing that personnel are free of charge from any form of corruption and is in line with its observe of fantastic governance, professionalism, and do the job with integrity.

“This is what I practise, we practise and the board apply,” he said in a assertion issued by SIC.

Razlan led the oath taking ceremony in advance of signing the corruption-absolutely free pledge, witnessed by SIC main economic officer Caroline Lee and the socio-cultural head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Samsul Salip.

Samsul, in the exact assertion, claimed combating corruption is not only the distinctive accountability of MACC but also the collective duty of persons from all walks of existence, especially civil servants. — Bernama