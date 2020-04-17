Separated from the Oxford Building, Ellie Goulding has returned to her music career

Last month, Ellie Goulding released a music video for his new single, “Worry About Me,” which features a night in a small house with his collaborator Rewards Black. He was killed in Los Angeles in February, so at the time of his release, he was locked up in the mouth for coronavirus infection, isolated in very different digs.

The singer and her husband, Caspar Jopling, are spending the day in their cottage in Oxford. “When I left Oxford I was in a small town, and everybody was very respectful of being inside and apart. It was very sweet,” he said in a recent interview. ” It’s a great sense of community here. “

It’s not rural, but there is plenty of space for outdoor exercise, and it’s taking advantage of the city’s interests. On the advice of his community council, he made baking and giving cakes to charity. “The chairman of the [council], he reached out and said, ‘So you know, we have a volunteer group if you want to join,'” he said. He also went to the mansion to get things for others.

He chose his community service with what he did before the crisis: think of his music. In June, Goulding will release his first song in five years, which is expected to come with a busy year on the road. Now the concert and the TV show have been delayed. Despite that, it has decided not to postpone the June release date.

She is doing some of the same promotions that she will do in the streets of her home, and she has changed her wardrobe accordingly. “At this time I just enjoy wearing whatever I want, which usually involves shorts and a T-shirt,” she said. I didn’t want to wear. At some point in my career, I felt I had to look a certain way or look the best. “

He and Jopling, an MBA student at the University of Oxford, both work from home. He said, “I can’t think of anyone I could have been elected to, to be honest,” “I think we were good enough at having enough space around us. We had a small house, but upstairs we had a small house, and he made his office, and he worked there. He leaves every two hours to find tea. There was enough space where they could see everyone talking about their evening.

The couple got married in August. “We have a great sense of humor, which is very helpful. We love to laugh and to play for one another, and that never falters – it’s just silly, “he said.” I’m kind of a crazy person, and he doesn’t care about things. which I wear, really. “

He has a very aggressive attitude now – or at least what he has planned. “I wake up late, in the afternoon as well, because I’m just getting a good night’s sleep,” Goulding said. “I know sleep is good for you but I’ve been watching it recently and I know it’s important to have everything — for your protection.” It makes the bed all day. Then he tried to spend an hour writing, reading an hour, and recording a day playing guitar or piano.

Despite the fears of jumping on the bandwagon with a reality TV show, Goulding and her husband entered the Tiger King with us all. “I’m not one of those people who likes to follow everyone at the same time,” he said, “but when you see people making memes out of watching TV, it’s when they get hit. I will not look at one of the most exciting events as everyone has seen. “

