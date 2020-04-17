Separation Stories: ITV Commission’s four-part drama series filmed in Crow Virus lock mode

ITV has commissioned a four-part drama series called Isolation Stories, which will be filmed during the Coronavirus epidemic.

The series, produced by Oscar-nominated author Jeff Pope (Stan and Oli), is a series of shorts tailored to government lock rules. Actors and families are filming, and the directors of this series are watching these programs remotely.

Each episode will try to reflect on what families experience during locking.

“Like everyone else, I’ve been isolated at home and, in my case, watching my wife suffer from the virus,” the pope said.

“I wanted to do something to improve my mood,” he said. “I knew it would be very difficult to try and shoot a drama in this situation, but I felt that people would understand that if the situation was a little rough and ready, we would at least get to work.”

Paul Whittington (White House Farm) and Paul Andrew Williams (Bradchurch) each direct.

“It’s amazing that Jeff has managed to make these short films so fast, to show us the time of our lives,” said ITV drama director Hull.

“These are moving and funny stories of isolation with a super-talented team on screen and outside the home. These are stories that tell the audience about isolation in isolation. You can’t often thank drama quickly.” I hope they bring joy to the audience, as we know it is difficult. “

ITV has stated that the series will air in the next few weeks.

