Sephora opens 100 new, localized stores in North America

February 4 (UPI) – High-end makeup retailer Sephora announced Tuesday that it will open 100 new stores in North America this year to expand beyond the typical mall atmosphere.

The new locations will more than double the number of new openings last year and represent the largest single year expansion in North America in the retailer’s history.

Sephora, owned by Louis Vuitton, announced that it will open stores in more than 75 cities, including Nashville, Charlotte, New York, and San Jose, California.

“We love our mall stores … but the focus of the next 100 is on malls,” said Jeff Gaul, senior vice president of Sephora Americas, to CNBC. “We’re getting closer to where she lives and works, where she does most errands … where she can pull up and grab something.”

The company announced that the new locations will be smaller to allow Sephora to have a stronger local presence. You will also have a new studio for skin and beauty treatments and 100 percent renewable energy.

Sephora now has over 2,500 locations worldwide, including convenience stores in J.C. Penney.

The planned expansion is part of the new leadership of Sephora Americas President and CEO Jean Andre Rougeot, who joined the company a year ago.