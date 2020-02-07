Sepp van den Berg explains why he chose Liverpool last summer ahead of Bayern Munich and Ajax

Sepp van den Berg has announced that he has joined the “Family Club” Liverpool because “the warmth is something special”.

Bayern Munich, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven wanted to sign the 18-year-old last summer, but the Reds won the race for his signature.

Getty Images – Getty

Van den Berg played four caps for Liverpool this season

Van den Berg has now spoken of his joy at choosing Liverpool as part of a £ 1.3m deal by Dutch club PEC Zwolle.

The defense lawyer told the French telefoot dealer about the fight for his signature: “I thought how? It was almost unreal that such associations were interested.

“I was not even an easy player in the national youth teams. I also saw PSV as a very good option – I liked this club from an early age.

“Only the feeling with Liverpool is special. (It’s) so big, but really a family club. The warmth here is special.

“When you come to the club, you don’t get a handshake, but a hug from manager Jürgen Klopp.

“It’s small things that make you feel really valued here. I hope it will eventually lead to Liverpool’s first team.”

Van den Berg has made four appearances for Liverpool this season, three in the Carabao Cup and one in the FA Cup.

His last appearance was Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in a response to the fourth round of the FA Cup, when the Red U23 team played with the first team during the Premier League winter break.

Van den Berg impressed in the middle of the defense with a sold out Anfield.

He added: “There is really a lot of talent in this group, but to say that now, we all know here that we still have a lot to prove.

“The average age against Shrewsbury Town was 19. Ki-Jana (Hoever) and I am still 18 years old, for example.

“We were proud of how we experienced it together, you talk about it together. It is certain that we all want to be the first team in Liverpool. “