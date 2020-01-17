Sepsis associated with 1 in 5 deaths worldwide: study

PARIS – According to a study published on Thursday, sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously thought.

This corresponds to 1 death per 5 cases of the disease and 1 out of 5 deaths worldwide for all reasons, researchers reported in the medical journal The Lancet.

Sepsis occurs when a person’s organs stop working properly due to an immune response to infection that has gone out of control.

Even if the disease does not kill, it can lead to lifelong disabilities.

Around 85 percent of cases in 2017 were in low- or middle-income countries, with the highest levels in sub-Saharan Africa, the South Pacific, and Asia.

Children under the age of 5 were most affected, accounting for more than 40 percent of all cases.

“We are alarmed that the number of sepsis deaths is much higher than previously thought, especially since the condition is both preventable and treatable,” said lead author Mohsen Naghavi, a professor at the State Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Washington.

Previous global estimates of sepsis mortality were based on hospital databases, mainly from middle-income countries and rich countries.

In the United States, sepsis is the leading cause of hospital death and costs more than $ 24 billion a year.

As a result, cases outside of a hospital environment – especially in lower-income countries – have been overlooked, the authors said.

To get a more accurate figure, Naghavi and his colleagues relied on the comprehensive Global Burden of Disease Study, which records 282 different major causes of death.

Sepsis – not among them – is described as an “intermediate cause” for deaths caused by diseases such as cancer, pneumonia or diabetes.

The most common underlying cause was consistently lower respiratory infection.

The new study found that the incidence and mortality rate of sepsis decreased, from 60 million cases and 15.7 million deaths in 1990.

The authors called for renewed focus on sepsis prevention in newborns and on tracking antibiotic resistance – both major causes of the disease.

“I worked in Uganda and we had sepsis every day,” said lead author Kristina Rudd, an assistant professor at the intensive care clinic at the University of Pittsburgh.

“If you watch a baby die from an illness that could have been prevented with basic public health measures, you really will stay with you,” she said in a statement.

“But how do we know if we’re going to make progress if we don’t even know the size of the problem?” She added.

“If you look at one of the ten most common deaths worldwide, sepsis is not listed because it has not been counted.”