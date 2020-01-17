Sepsis causes more deaths worldwide than previously thought

Sepsis kills more than twice as many people worldwide as previously thought, and children in poor regions are responsible for an excessive number of such deaths, according to researchers.

Sepsis is an out of control immune response to an infection that damages the organs. People who survive sepsis can have lifelong disabilities.

In 2017 there were 48.9 million sepsis cases and 11 million sepsis deaths worldwide – that’s one of five deaths this year.

“We are alarmed that the number of sepsis deaths is much higher than previously thought, especially since the condition is both preventable and treatable,” said lead author Dr. Mohsen Naghavi, professor of health metrics at the medical school at Washington University in Seattle.

Low and middle income countries had 85 percent of cases, with most occurring in sub-Saharan Africa, the South Pacific Islands near Australia, and South, East, and Southeast Asia.

Sepsis was more common in women than in men, and more than 40 percent of cases occurred in children under the age of 5, the researchers reported.

From 1990 to 2017, the number of cases dropped from 60 million to around 49 million (down 19 percent) and the number of deaths from sepsis fell from almost 16 million to 11 million (down 30 percent).

Lower respiratory tract infections were the leading cause of sepsis-related deaths in both 1990 and 2017. This emerges from the report published in The Lancet Journal on January 16.

Naghavi called for renewed focus on sepsis prevention in newborns and on combating antibiotic resistance, one of the main reasons for the disease.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Kristina Rudd, stressed the need for basic public health strategies. She is a lecturer in intensive care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

“Vaccines that ensure that everyone has access to a toilet and clean drinking water, adequate child nutrition, and maternal health care would address many of these cases,” she said in a press release from the University of Pittsburgh.

Rudd pointed out that the problem can be felt close to home: sepsis remains the leading killer of hospital patients in the United States.

“Anyone can reduce their chances of development by having the flu shot and, if necessary, the pneumonia vaccine,” she said. “We also need to better protect against hospital infections and chronic diseases such as diabetes, which increase susceptibility to infections.”

More information

The U.S. National Institute of General Medical Sciences is more concerned with sepsis.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.