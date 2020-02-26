[serba-dinamik’s-fy19-net-earnings-jumps-to-rm497m]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s web income jumped to RM496.64 million for the fiscal 12 months ended Dec 31, 2019 (FY19) from RM391.48 million in the preceding calendar year.

Revenue soared 37.9 for every cent to RM4.53 billion from RM3.28 billion earlier, mostly driven by the procedure and upkeep (O&M) phase, the engineering solutions provider said in a submitting with Bursa Malaysia nowadays.

For the fourth quarter (This fall) of FY19, income surged 39.1 for every cent to RM1.36 billion from RM978. million posted in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

The company, which offers companies to the electrical power sector, said the O&M segment contributed 85.two for every cent, or RM1.16 billion, to the group’s whole This fall profits. This represented an raise of 32.7 for every cent as opposed to RM873.32 million a year earlier, which was predominantly owing to larger routines from the servicing, fix and overhaul (MRO) of rotating gear exercise in Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Malaysia.

In the meantime, the company reported its engineering, procurement, building and commissioning (EPCC) section contributed 10.six for every cent, or RM143.93 million, to the This autumn profits, displaying a significant maximize of 38.seven for every cent from the RM103.74 million recorded earlier.

“The phase was mostly derived from the chlor-alkali plant in Tanzania and exercise with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd in Malaysia,” it reported.

In a push statement, team handling director and chief govt director Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah reported the results exceeded the company’s interior targets for FY19 for the two the top rated and bottom lines.

“Our strong results in each O&M and EPCC showcase our determination and concentrate on our main abilities and we will carry on to broaden further more,” he stated.

He explained the company’s other merchandise and companies led by its details engineering division had also expanded and contributed noticeably in 2019.

“Additionally, with the 12 contracts a short while ago secured in Malaysia, Indonesia and Oman early in the calendar year, we strongly feel this will give us a fruitful yr ahead and with any luck ,, Serba Dinamik will strike another peak for the money year finished 2020,” he stated.

The firm has declared a fourth interim dividend of one.40 sen for each share, to be paid out on March 30, bringing total dividend for the 12 months to seven.51 sen. — Bernama