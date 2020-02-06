Serena in the fourth decade of the Fed Cup under pressure from young contenders | Sports

Serena Williams celebrates victory over Anastasia Potapova in Melbourne on January 20, 2020. – Reuters pic

PARIS, October 20, 2018 / PRNewswire / – Serena Williams will start her fourth decade as a Fed Cup player tomorrow and Saturday with the U.S. when 2020 qualification begins.

The 38-year-old icon meets the newly crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and teenage star Coco Gauff in Everett, Washington.

In total, there are eight connections to the winners at the new Fed Cup final in Budapest from April 15 to 17, in which 2019 champions France, runner-up Australia, hosts Hungary and the Czech wildcard will be waiting for you.

AFP Sports looks at three key points ahead of qualifying this week:

Serena’s senior service

It was 1999 when Serena Williams made her Fed Cup debut against Italy in the semi-finals.

Teammate Sofia Kenin was only eight months old, while Coco Gauff was almost five years before his birth.

Williams has a 100 percent individual record in the Fed Cup and won 13 out of 13 rubbers.

Despite their longevity, their relationship with the tournament was very poor and only played in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Kenin, who is the best US player in the world with seven players after her breathtaking Grand Slam breakthrough in Melbourne, has a Fed Cup individual record of 1 to 3, while 15-year-old Gauff has not yet made his debut.

Osaka wants to help Japan break through

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka makes her first Fed Cup appearance since Japan’s defeat against Britain in World Group II playoffs 2018.

The world’s number 10 has won five out of six individual battles that it has fought since its debut in 2017.

Japan, whose best Fed Cup run was a semi-final in 1996, are having a difficult time with Spain in La Manga this weekend.

The game is on clay and easily played in the comfort zone of a Spanish team led by Carla Suarez Navarro, who is the best player in her nation in the absence of the Australian Open vice-champion Garbine Muguruza.

It will be an emotional week for 31-year-old Suarez Navarro, as number 55 is 12 years after her Fed Cup campaign in her last season as a professional.

Spain is a five-time champion, behind the USA (18), the Czech Republic (10) and Australia (seven) on the all-time list.

Olympics are a Fed Cup factor

The places at the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be awarded on Friday and Saturday in the eight games.

According to the rules of the Fed Cup, players must be part of a nominated team at least three times in a four-year Olympic cycle.

This does not apply to players who have represented their nation 20 times or more in their career and who have to be nominated at least twice in the Olympic cycle.

It is crucial for this week that all players in the 2019-20 cycle are nominated at least once.

Serena was the 2012 Olympic gold medalist in London, while Monica Puig, the gold medalist from Rio 2016, easily met the basic qualification criteria despite a currently low world ranking of 83.

Fed Cup qualification (Friday and Saturday)

To Everett, Washington: USA versus Latvia

In The Hague: Netherlands versus Belarus

In Cluj-Napoca: Romania against Russia

In Florianopolis: Brazil against Germany

At La Manga: Spain versus Japan

In Biel: Switzerland versus Canada

In Kortrijk: Belgium against Kazakhstan

In Bratislava: Slovakia vs. Great Britain – AFP