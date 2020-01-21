Serena Williams details how she woke up celebrating with Dustin Martin

Of all the great mysteries that have thrown at us in 2019, the Lord knows that there were many, the one that surrounded us Dustin Martin somehow he managed to wind with him on a private island vacation in the Maldives Serena Williams burns brightest.

Sometime in the AFL off-season, Martin ended up with Williams and her husband in the Maldives in a private beach villa Alexis Ohanianand the entire event was documented through Serena’s Instagram stories. That’s it. That was all we knew. Until now.

Last week in Auckland, Williams was asked about the somewhat unconventional friendship. He found that a mutual friend was the key link in the chain.

Williams revealed: “He is friends with one of my best friends and they were there and he was there. He is a great guy. I loved hanging out with him.”

After Williams’ rather clinical breakdown of Anastasia Potapova In yesterday’s first round of the Australian Open, the undisputed Greatest Of All Time went one step further and said the meeting was largely a coincidence.

Williams stated that the little excursion was “just by chance” and repeated that “we met in the Maldives and he happened to be there and we just hang out.” We had fun.”

She went on to say that the AFL Premiership player is “so good at his job, it’s insane, and that it’s so cool to know other athletes who are so good at their craft and almost only talk to and see them . ” what makes her so good. ‘

Williams and Martin have been reported to have maintained their friendship since then, with Williams declaring that they “definitely plan to catch up” while in town for the Open.

“Of course, that only makes things a bit uncomfortable when you think about it Ash Barty Richmond often has captains and Martin teammates Trent Cotchin as a guest in their corporate box during the Melbourne Games.

But that is a bridge that we will cross when we get to it.

Hopefully in the tournament semi-finals.

Would be good.

Image:

Getty Images / Clive Mason, Quinn Rooney