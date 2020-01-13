Serena Williams ends tennis title drought in New Zealand

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – Serena Williams won her first tennis title since the Australian Open 2017 and beat American Jessica Pegula in two sets on ASB Classic final Sunday in Aukland, New Zealand.

Williams won the match 6-3, 6-4 and donated their $ 43,000 prize to a fundraiser for victims of the Australian wildfires. The win was also Williams’ first since she became the mother of Olympia, the daughter who sat at court during the victory.

“It’s pretty satisfying to win in the final,” said Williams. “It was really important to me – and I just want to build on it. It’s just a step towards the next goal.”

Williams smashed two aces and dropped a serve against Pegula. The 23-time Grand Slam champion hadn’t won a set in one of her previous finals since the 2017 Australian Open before dominating for her 73rd WTA career title.

Pegula took the lead 2-0 before Williams rebounded and scored 3-3 in the first set. She stepped forward to end the set with three games in a row and dominated her American enemy all the way.

“I definitely had no nerves,” said Williams.

“I just didn’t get out the way I should have and she played well.”

Williams, 38, rose from 10th place to 9th place in the WTA world ranking. It reached 8th place in 2019. Her last placement was May 8, 2017. The American Amanda Anisimova also rose to 22nd place, Ekaterina Alexandrova rose by eight places to 25th to 26th.

Other ranking climbers were Elena Rybakina (No. 30), Jennifer Brady (No. 49) and Pegula (No. 64).

“I feel so happy and blessed to be out here and to be healthy and to play,” said Williams. “I’ve been out here for so long and been through so much. It’s good to come and do what I do. I’m so happy to do something that I absolutely love.”

The 2020 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, will take place in Melbourne from January 20 to February 2.