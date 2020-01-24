Serena Williams loses at the Australian Open; Coco Gauff, 15, upsets Naomi Osaka

MELBOURNE, Australia – Serena Williams, now 38, may win a 24th Grand Slam title someday.

And maybe Coco Gauff, who is only 15, will never win his first major championship.

Sure, however, as if a generational change was reported on Friday at the Australian Open, with a pair of remarkably important third round results hours apart in the same stadium: a surprising defeat for Williams in the first week , then a historic victory for Gauff.

First, Williams weakened on the stretch for its first outing to Melbourne Park in 14 years, losing 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 against Chinese Wang Qiang, 27th seeded. This pushed Williams’ gap between the Slam trophies to three.

“I’m too old to play like this at this point in my career,” said Williams. “I’m definitely going to train tomorrow, first of all – to make sure I don’t start over.”

Gauff was also planning a training session for Saturday, but his had to prepare for a fourth round match.

This is because Gauff, ranked 67th, has taken the last step in his rapid progression, becoming the youngest player in the professional era to eliminate the defending female champion at the Australian Open, beating the old n ° 1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4.

It was not until the last point was played that Gauff became a rather typical teenager, joking about wanting to take a “selfie for Instagram” with Rod Laver, the major champion 11 times after the name of the main stadium of the tournament.

“Honestly, like, what’s my life? Like, oh, my God!” Gauff said to the crowd. “Two years ago, I lost the first round to the juniors and now I’m here. It’s crazy.”

It is certainly remarkable.

With service in full swing, a high-flying backhand and a winning mentality, Gauff reversed the result the first time she crossed the net from Osaka, a former No. 1 who already has two major titles at the age of 22.

When they faced off at the US Open last September, Osaka won in two quick sets, then comforted Gauff, encouraging him to speak to the spectators who were shooting for him.

A reminder of Gauff’s youth: most of the participants in this year’s Junior Australian Open are older than her.

Another: She is taking online courses and said that she was allowed to do homework late, “given the circumstances”.

Yet another: she does not yet have an official driver’s license, stuck driving at the wheel with a learner’s license.

But put a tennis racket in his hands and walk away: Gauff is now 8-2 in his fledgling Grand Slam career, with three of those wins against women with multiple major titles. Her next game is against No. 14 Sofia Kenin, a 21-year-old American who beat Zhang Shuai of China 7-5, 7-6 (7).

The most intrigue in the male action occurred at the very end of the night – almost 1 am, in fact, when Roger Federer clinched the last six points to beat Australian John Millman, ranked 47th. , 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

It lasted more than four hours in wet conditions, and Federer had to overcome 48 hard-to-believe unforced errors and an 8-4 deficit in the last tiebreaker, which was first at 10.

Federer lost to Millman at the 2018 U.S. Open and it looked like he could head in that direction again.

“Oh, my God, it was difficult,” said Federer.

Williams against Wang was a Flushing Meadows revenge last season – and the reverse also happened to them. At the US Open, Williams won 6-0, 6-1 in 44 minutes.

Wang attributed this to making her spend more time in the gym so that she could add more punch to her shots.

“I always thought I could do it one day,” said Wang laughing. “I didn’t know what day.”

Like Wang, Gauff was much better on Friday than in New York. Gauff’s improvement was revealed in her service – she put 15 of her first 16 services into play – and her consistency.

Gauff said he was calmer for this match.

“That,” she decided, “made the difference.”

It was the same for Osaka to make the mistakes, 30 fouls in total, against 17 for Gauff.

With that, Gauff became the youngest player to beat an opponent in the top five in a female level match since Jennifer Capriati did it at 15 in 1991.

“You don’t want to lose to a 15 year old, you know?” Said Osaka.

So, Naomi, could you have done something differently?

“Put the ball in the court,” replied the answer.

Williams had similar problems, and even though she went from a massive deficit to what can be, she could not do what was required in the end.

Until what seemed like his last chance, Williams had a cross forehand to close a 24-hit point, then raised his arms, held the celebratory pose and looked to his guest box.

Finally, on her sixth try, after 1 hour of action, she had managed to convert a breaking point against Wang. Soon they were headed for a third set and it looked like the comeback was on.

It turned out that Williams was just delaying a surprising loss.

So difficult at the most difficult times for so many years, Williams was the one to defeat, often displaying what she later called “Serena’s look of frustration”.

Since winning the No. 23 Major Championship at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant, Williams has not added to her total.

She has participated in four major finals in the past two seasons, losing each.

Williams has seven Australian Open trophies and has not lost in the third round of one of the Grand Slams on hard land – in Melbourne or the US Open – since 2006.

It was the first Grand Slam tournament in 11 years, each of the top 10 seeds having reached the third round. Who would have suspected that Williams would be the first to lose, followed shortly after by No. 3 Osaka?

Williams was only seeded No. 8 seed due to the fact that she has rarely competed since her absence from the tour when she had a baby in September 2017.

She started 2020 pretty well, winning a hard-field development title this month in Auckland, New Zealand, for her first trophy of any kind in three years – and first as a mom.

But Williams could not take this success to the level of the Grand Slam, where it matters most to her.

She started her press conference by awarding credit to Wang, but ended up criticizing herself for not playing well enough to win.

“I didn’t come back like Serena. Honestly, if we were honest with ourselves, I lost this game,” said Williams. “I can’t play like this. I literally can’t do it again. It’s unprofessional. It’s not cool.”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.