Serena Williams rocked a koala manicure at the Australian Open

In a breathtaking announcement last week, Serena Williams said she would donate her Auckland Classic winnings, a total of $ 62,300, to the Australian Bushfire appeal.

She also played in the recent Rally For Relief Charity Match, a star-studded tennis event that raised nearly $ 5 million for this purpose.

Today, the US star appeared on Center Court on the first day of the Australian Open, and eagle-eye fans discovered something very special about their manicure.

Williams cradled a tiny koala on her left hand as an obvious sign of Australia’s most famous animal, whose population is under threat from the bushfire crisis.

It’s really cute stuff, and you can see the following close-ups of it:

She has a cola bear ???? on her nails pic.twitter.com/wfNhPtDMjX

– Ready for 2020 ???? (@ ssy25634310) January 20, 2020

Serena Williams defeated the 18-year-old Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova to advance to the next round and the fans quickly congratulated her on her looks.

“Damn Serena kills on the pitch in more ways than one with this outfit and matching nail set,” said an admirer on Twitter.

The star has long been known for his love of manicure. In fact, she enrolled at the Palm Beach, Florida beauty school in 2010 to become a certified nail technician.

she said Nails mag back then:

“The night before my class, I made sure that I organized all the tools, books and equipment. I went to the Hello Kitty store and bought lots of containers and a backpack to keep my things in, ”she wrote. “I not only plan to be the best student in my nail school, but also to be the most fashionable! We have to wear blue peels. So I asked the administrator if I could wear pink, but she insisted on blue. “

Serena Williams aims to break the record of 24 major individual title victories currently held by Margaret Court,

Image:

