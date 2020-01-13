Serena Williams wins the first title since her daughter

Loading...

Serena Williams has won her first title since becoming a mother.

The 38-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1, 2017, won the trophy at ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, after defeating the American Jessica Pegula 6-3 and 6-4.

Williams threw her head back with joy and relief after Pegula hit the ball wide on the match point.

“Oh, it feels good!” Said Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam titles. “It’s been a long time. I think you could see the relief on my face.

“It’s pretty satisfying to win in the final.

“It was very important to me and I just want to build on it. It’s just a step towards the next goal. “

Williams told CNN that she “almost died at birth”. But six months later, in March 2018, she remarkably returned to the WTA Tour. Her first appearance was earlier at an exhibition game last December in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Since their comeback, Williams has played devastating tennis, reaching the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2018 and 2019.

But waiting for more cutlery has made Williams have to dig for confidence.

“You have to be your greatest cheerleader, especially if you feel like you are not doing everything right – or if you are doing everything right but things are not working for you,” she added.

Williams will now prepare for the Australian Open, a tournament she has won seven times and will start on January 20th.

She also announced that she would donate her $ 43,000 prize to Australian forest fire relief.