Serena Williams wins the title for the first time since she received her daughter 3 years ago! – Up News info

The tennis champion is celebrating another victory! Serena Williams has just won her first singles title since she received her daughter Olympia three years ago, so it must have been very special!

The mother of a 38-year-old was at the SB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand today and played against Jessica Pegula and Serena won 6-3, 6-4.

This means that Serena went home with her first huge victory since she gave birth to her daughter.

Speaking of Olympia, she was there to see him and even joined his mother in court shortly thereafter.

Regarding his victory, Serena said “Oh, it feels so good! It’s been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face. “

Then he became enthusiastic about the other player and said, “I played against an incredible opponent in Jessica and frankly, it was a great game and I couldn’t have played anyone better in the final.”

The athlete also turned to her social networks to publish some photos of the game, one of which proudly showed that she was posing with the trophy.

This marks the 23rd single that Serena has won throughout her career.

In addition, he decided to donate his $ 43,000 ASB Classic prize to the full effort to extinguish the forest fires in Australia and help those affected, whether wild animals or people in danger and losing their homes.

Serena also went to the double final with her partner Caroline Wozniacki.

On her quick return to her career after welcoming her daughter, Serena said during an interview with Allure last year that “I feel pretty good with my body.” I have worked very hard over the past 8 months to restore the baby. It has not been easy. I am no longer 21 years old. But I made it slow and steady. “

Congratulations on the new victory, Serena!



