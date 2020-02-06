Serge Ibaka achieves threefold three points to win the 12th consecutive victory of the Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka made the winning triplet with 30.4 seconds remaining while the Toronto Raptors extended their winning series to the best 12 games in the franchise with a 119-118 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

NBA scores on Wednesday evening

Indiana Pacers 118-119 Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat 111-128 LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets 98-95 Utah Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies 121-107 Dallas Mavericks

Orlando Magic 100-116 Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-109 Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns 108-116 Detroit Pistons

Atlanta Hawks 127-120 Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors 88-129 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 118-119 Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka made three times three points with 30.4 seconds to end with 30 points when the Toronto Raptors extended their winning series to the 12 best games in the franchise on Wednesday-evening with a 119-118 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers. The Raptors had twice won 11 in a row in the franchise history.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who won 12 consecutive home games of the regular season against the Pacers. Pascal Siakam had 25 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, Terence Davis II had 11 points and Fred VanVleet contributed 10.

Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points for the Pacers, who lost three consecutive games. Doug McDermott added 19 points for the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Victor Oladipo 13 points.

The Pacers led to 19 points during the third quarter, but the Raptors reduced the lead to one at the start of the fourth quarter. Indiana again led 10, but Toronto brought it back to three in the Siakam dump with 5:05 to play.

Statue:

Ibaka shoots the three winning points of the game that earned Toronto the twelfth consecutive victory

Brogdon’s triple had Indiana a rise of 11 with 3:50 left. Lowry’s triple with 1:34 left the lead to five. The Raptors regained possession in a rotation with 1:23 left. Siakam made one of the two free throws, then had a robbery and made a 1:07 tray to play to narrow the lead to two.

After a lack of Oladipo, the Raptors took over and Lowry installed triple Ibaka. The Pacers were arrested one last time.

Miami Heat 111-128 LA Clippers

Follow report

Denver Nuggets 98-95 Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists when the short-handed Denver Nuggets came from behind to beat the Utah Jazz 98-95 in Salt Lake City.

Jokic tied his career record with his total rebounds and reached his triple-double room in the last nine games. Jamal Murray added 31 points and Monte Morris scored 15 for the Nuggets, which improved to 9-0 against the Northwest Division and won for the sixth time in eight games.

Mike Conley had 21 points, Donovan Mitchell scored 18 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost five times in a row. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson each added 16 to Utah, which gained a nine-point lead in the past seven minutes.

Denver only had seven players available due to an injury and an open change. Will Barton (right knee), Jerami Grant (back trunk), Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle), Paul Millsap (left knee) and Mason Plumlee (right foot) stood on the sidelines. Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez did not play and were negotiated with Minnesota in a four-team exchange that ended Wednesday night. The four players that Denver acquired in the deal were not with the team.

Statue:

Nikola Jokic ends at the edge against Utah

Clarkson lowered a triple and fed Mitchell for an alley, Gobert had two sizes and Bogdanovic hit a runner in an 11-1 point that gave Utah an 88-79 lead with 7:08.

The Nuggets left to approach two. Torrey Craig, who finished with eight runs and 12 rebounds, tripled, Morris scored with a short shot and Jokic ran a 17-foot foot to place the 93-91 with 3.58. Jokic skipped a fadeaway jumper with 59.9 seconds to set the Nuggets at 96-95.

After Conley missed a 13-foot foot with 8.2 seconds left, Gary Harris got the rebound and hit two free throws. Bogdanovic missed a desperate three-pointed horn attempt.

Memphis Grizzlies 121-107 Dallas Mavericks

Yes Morant scored 21 points, while Years Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones added 19 each, while the Memphis Grizzlies crowned a busy Wednesday with a victory of 121-107 on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brandon Clarke had 18 points when the Grizzlies won the game shortly after the team agreed to trade Andre Iguodala for the Miami Heat. Iguodala was taken over from Golden State Warriors in the off season, but refused to inform Memphis.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points for the Mavericks, who played without scoring, bouncing and helping the Luka Doncic man for the fourth straight play due to a sprained right ankle.

Memphis won for the sixth time in the last seven games and now has 12 wins in the last 15 games. The winning series of two Mavericks games without Doncic ended, Dallas has now lost three of the last five games.

Statue:

Yes Morant works dribbling against the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks led to seven points before the Grizzlies shot 11 points in the second quarter and led 59-56 at the break. Memphis had a 12-0 point in the third quarter to take a lead of 81-71 with Porzingis and briefly left the game 4:06 in the period after receiving an involuntary elbow against Josh Jackson’s nose.

The Mavericks missed nine shots on the field in the third quarter when Memphis extended their total run to 24-3. The Grizzlies ran up to 25 points in the last quarter.

Orlando Magic 100-116 Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points when host Boston Celtics shot 56.5 percent from behind the three-point line to survive the Orlando Magic, 116-100.

For his first appearance in the All-Star Game, Tatum led the score with Kemba Walker, teammate of the All-Star selection, who was put aside with a painful left knee. Boston also had no Marcus Smart because of a bruise and Daniel Theis because of an ankle sprain.

Despite playing with short hands, however, the Celtics took the lead in the first quarter and led most of the game.

Statue:

Jayson Tatum protects the ball against Orlando

Tatum shot 5 of 11 out of a three-point range and added eight rebounds and five assists. Gordon Hayward finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Grant Williams registered 13 points for a second consecutive outing and supplied power from the bank to the exhausted Celtics en route to his fifth consecutive victory.

However, not all the news was good for Boston in the win. Jaylen Brown, who scored 18 points and caught five rebounds, seemed to twist his ankle in the final minutes of Wednesday’s win. He was taken to the dressing room for further evaluation.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 26 points. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic registered double doubles, with Gordon scoring 23 points and 10 rebounds and Vucevic finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-109 Oklahoma City Thunder

Dennis Schroder scored 30 points off the bench to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 109-103 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Schroder played an important role at the end of a tight game. His corner triple with 28.3 seconds remaining, immediately after number 19 of the Cavaliers game, increased the Thunder by six. Schroder scored six consecutive Oklahoma City points during the play in which the Thunder saved the game in the 1:03 final.

With 3:42 left and the Thunder 95-94, Schroder got an offensive error when he started driving to the basket. Responding to the error, Schroder got up off the floor and ran to the other basket. Schroder was called for a technical error for his reaction, although the repetition showed that Collin Sexton hit him from behind to cause contact.

Statue:

Dennis Schroder drives to the track against the Cavaliers

The call was canceled in the review, but the Schroder coach stayed, as the Cavaliers came alongside Kevin Love’s next free throw. But the Thunder quickly regained leadership on Chris Paul’s pull-up bridge seconds later.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. Sexton’s second-year point guard, Sexton, was hot early, scoring 12 points in the first quarter and finishing with 23 points, the team’s maximum. Love added 20 points when Cleveland’s losing streak extended to five games. The Cavaliers dropped 12 of their last 13.

Phoenix Suns 108-116 Detroit Pistons

Andre Drummond made his way to 31 points and 19 rebounds when host Detroit Pistons left the Phoenix Suns for a 116-108 win.

Reggie Jackson had 25 points and nine assists for Detroit, while Christian Wood carried 21 points and eight rebounds. Langston Galloway added 15 points off the bench and Bruce Brown contributed nine points and seven assists.

The Pistons won their second win in three games immediately after a losing series of five games. Derrick Rose (adductor) and Svi Mykhailiuk (hip) were among the players out of action for Detroit. Aron Baynes (hip) missed the competition for Phoenix.

The 30 points from Kelly Oubre Jr. led to the Suns, who lost four consecutive games. Deandre Ayton contributed 26 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, while Devin Booker added 22 points with seven assists. Mikal Bridges added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Suns led later in the third quarter, but Detroit regained the 89-86 lead by entering the fourth. A warning from Drummond and a triple from Wood gave the Pistons a lead of 101-94 with 7:11.

The Suns slipped in twice, even in an Ayton basket with 4:43 to play. Detroit reacted with a 7-0 run from Jackson, who tripled and had an assist. A robbery and a Tony Snell dump put Detroit at the top 112-104 with just over two minutes to go.

Atlanta Hawks 127-120 Minnesota Timberwolves

Trae Young and John Collins produced a double double to give the Atlanta Hawks a 127-120 win over Minnesota on Wednesday in Minneapolis, giving the Timberwolves their 13th consecutive loss.

Young scored 38 points, hit six triples and had 11 assists for his nineteenth double this season. It was the 26th time that Young scored more than 30 points. Colins had 27 points, made 11 of 19 shots from the floor and caught 12 rebounds. It was his fifth consecutive double-double and the 14th of the season.

Minnesota was late for the Hawks and narrowed the deficit to 122-117 when Josh Okogie drove for a dump with 48.4 seconds to go. Atlanta veteran Vince Carter, however, triple the resulting time-out with 34.5 seconds remaining to restore an eight-point lead.

Damian Jones of Atlanta added 14 points and eight rebounds, and De & # 39; Andre Hunter returned from missing two games due to a sprained ankle to score 12.

Statue:

Trae Young lifts a shot against Minnesota

Minnesota had three players with more than 20 points, led by Andrew Wiggins with 25 points and seven rebounds. Okogie added 23 points and made 8 of 11 from the floor, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Atlanta led 64-56 at half time, with Young scoring 20 runs in the first half. The Hawks led with a maximum of 21 in the third quarter and took a 96-77 lead in the last quarter.

Golden State Warriors 88-129 Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert scored 23 points when the Brooklyn Nets started quickly and went to a 129-88 defeat of the Golden State Warriors in New York.

The Nets broke a losing series of eight games against the Warriors and also won for the fifth time in seven games in general. Brooklyn was never left behind, led by a maximum of 44, and achieved the most unequal victory in the team’s history over Golden State and defeated a 28-point win on December 18, 2005.

Joe Harris added 17 and pulled a maximum of the season with nine rebounds, while reserve Garrett Temple contributed 16. Rodions Kurucs and Taurean Prince each contributed 12 while Brooklyn shot 51 percent. Jarrett Allen caught 13 rebounds when the nets retained a 65-34 rebound advantage and defeated Golden State with a margin of 68-38 in the paint.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell received a tribute video after the first quarter and the former Brooklyn guard scored 17 in 7 of 20 shots. Russell missed all eight three-point attempts, while the Warriors shot 36.5 percent off the field and 12.8 percent (5 of 39) in three-point attempts.

The nets reached a 20-4 lead in less than six minutes in the game and maintained a 40-25 lead after seven triples in the first quarter and maintained a rest of 68-47 at half time.

Brooklyn scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, taking a lead of 78-47 in a LeVert hoop with 9:17 left. The nets took their first 40-point lead at 113-73 on a Dzanan Musa tray with about seven minutes left in the final period.

Do you want to see the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Download the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.