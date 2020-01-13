Sergio Aguero: Man City Ass is one of the best, says Pep Guardiola

Loading...

Sergio Aguero is one of the greatest footballers in the world, but not the best, according to Pep Guardiola.

The Man City boss watched from the sidelines as Aguero scored a hat-trick in Aston Villa’s defeat on Sunday and became the Premier League record overseas with 177 goals.

He has surpassed Thierry Henry, the great Arsenal player, to set this new record.

But what about the title not just the best striker, but the best footballer?

Guardiola was lucky enough to master some of the greatest of his coaching careers, including one player who is considered better than anyone else who has ever played the game – Lionel Messi.

Where does Aguero compare to the superstar from Barcelona and Argentina?

“Sergio is undoubtedly one of the best,” said Guardiola. “The best is Messi, but the rest? Sergio is absolutely one of them. “

Guardiola, whose team moved up to second place with their win, added: “All players in the dressing room congratulated him.

“Breaking this record of an incredible legend like Thierry Henry means that it’s not just for a short time, but for many years.

“Being the foreigner with the most goals and hat tricks speaks for itself.

“It is an honor to be here the day he achieved this. Hopefully he can score more goals.” He will die and score goals.

“There are players in the incredible history of English football, and he’s one of them. It helps improve the Premier League and English football.”

Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus parted ways with Villa in a 6-1 win, who have now lost six of their last eight top games to be relegated.