When it comes to debating who is the greatest overseas player who has ever won the Premier League, the list is endless.

Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona are just a few names that come to mind.

Sergio Aguero is now the player with the highest score in Premier League history

Henry was the talisman in Arsenal’s incredible “Invincibles” team in the 2003/2004 season, scoring a remarkable 175 goals in 258 appearances for the Gunners.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on the English game was also seismic and turned from a raw but talented 17-year-old into what is probably the greatest player who has ever played the game.

And who could forget that Cantona, a £ 1.6m daughter of United from Leeds in 1992, was the first foreign star to take the top flight class by storm – in several ways.

But when it comes to overseas imports with the best results ever, one man is currently leading the field doing his job.

Sergio Aguero’s contribution to Manchester City since he moved from Atletico Madrid in 2011 to £ 38m was simply sensational.

Pep Guardiola joked after seeing City 1-6 beat Aston Villa – where Aguero Henry’s hat-trick record in the Premier League had broken – that the Argentine would “score the goals”.

There is certainly an argument that Aguero himself is the largest foreign player who appears in the Premier League.

The level of constancy he showed was remarkable. In order to do this at the highest level for the number of years, he showed what a special player he is.

He is now rightly ahead of Thierry Henry (175) in the above ranking with Robin van Persie (144), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (127) and Robbie Keane (126).

Top-ranked players of the Premier League overseas

1. Sergio Aguero (Argentina) – 177 goals

2. Thierry Henry (France) – 175 goals

3. Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 144 goals

4.Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Netherlands) – 127 goals

5. Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 126 goals

6. Nicolas Anelka (France) – 125 goals

7. Dwight Yorke (Trinidad and Tobago) – 123 goals

8.Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 113 goals

9.Ryan Giggs (Wales) – 109 goals

10. Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) – 104 goals

It is no less than Aguero deserves, especially after he has come back from his injuries to the Etihad.

After winning everything in City to win – apart from the famous Champions League gong – he now wants to overtake Alan Shearer as the most successful scorer in Premier League history.

Aguero, whose current contract with City expires in the summer of 2021, needs 84 goals to overtake the Newcastle legend.

Player with the most goals in the Premier League

Alan Shearer – 260 in 441 appearances

Wayne Rooney – 208 in 491 appearances

Andy Cole – 187 in 414 appearances

Frank Lampard – 177 in 609 appearances

Sergio Aguero – 177 in 255 appearances

Thierry Henry – 175 in 258 appearances

While this is unlikely when all factors are weighed up, it is certainly not impossible. Watch this room.

