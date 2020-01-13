Sergio Aguero would be ranked higher if he played for Liverpool or Man United, Danny Murphy claims

Loading...

Danny Murphy believes we took Sergio Aguero for granted as the striker became the best foreign Premier League player in history at the weekend.

The Man City shooter scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa on Sunday, scoring 177 league goals.

He appeared before Arsenal’s legend Thierry Henry as the top scorer of the Premier League overseas and is now, together with Frank Lampard, the fourth record scorer in history.

Aguero has been exceptional since joining City in 2011 and has won four championship titles.

Sergio Aguero has 177 Premier League goals

He had many memorable moments, including his last day comeback against QPR in 2012 when he scored a last minute winner to get the trophy out of Manchester United’s hand.

The 31-year-old is often not mentioned in the same breath with icons like Henry and Alan Shearer, which former Liverpool midfielder Murphy accuses the club he represents.

“I think we took it for granted,” Murphy told talkSPORT. “This isn’t an inclination for Manchester City fans, it’s more about the Man City brand and club and history, but is it because he plays for Man City?

“Would we talk more about him and put him on a higher podium if he played for Liverpool or Man United?”

Man City star Sergio Aguero became the top scorer in overseas history in the history of the Premier League with his hat trick at Aston Villa

Jim White, moderator of talkSPORT, said: “Why is that? Because he’s with Kevin De Bruyne and other top players? “

Murphy added: “I think he was part of the Man City evolution in which a lot of people linked it to money.

“You will be a striker who scores goals when you are in a team with the best players, this funky view.

“It doesn’t matter which team you play on or how good the players are. Scoring goals is an art form.

“I think we took it for granted. Can we put him in a breath with people like Henry or Shearer?

“Henry and Shearer, probably two of the best examples, the two biggest strikers we’ve seen in the Premier League. I think they had the ability to lift the team themselves.” They were the talisman for their teams. They grabbed the games by the neck when no one else was on the team.

“I know that Henry was involved in a wonderful Arsenal team, but he was still their most important man. Arsenal without Henry has never been so good.

“Do opposing fans think that Aguero can keep up with them? Or am I right that we are not doing him the honor he deserves? “

Murphy believes that other clubs and fans could be envied for the success of the Manchester Club in recent years, which has affected Aguero’s reputation.

Murphy said, “It’s always a little jealous when a club buys success, if you will, and spends millions and millions on players to improve them.” You will always find fans who are a bit jealous. It is part of life. Therefore, there is a consequence for players who are bought and who are brilliant.

“Was Aguero in a group of great players and teams instead of making that team great?

“For me, regardless of goals or statistics, Henry would probably have scored a lot more goals if he hadn’t gone to Barca. He made this choice because one of the largest teams in the world came on for him.” Henry was the complete player in every way and the best I’ve ever seen in terms of strikers because he could score from anywhere, but he could also fall deep and kill you with his dribbling, skills and strength.

“It is not a degrading aguero or shearer, but for me it is the best.

“I appreciate feedback from the audience on their opinion of Aguero in the pecking order. You can put Rooney in there and people like Drogba and Owen and people like that. I think Rooney was also exceptional because he could play as a 10’s and a 9’s . “