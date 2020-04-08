Sergio on Netflix: Wagner Moura and Ana De Armas Star

It would not be easy to portray the film of a living human being like Sérgio Vieira de Mello, a UN diplomat from Brazil who, while in the middle of a career without interference from humanitarian efforts, died in the terrorist attack of 2003. Hotel in Canal in Baghdad But in Sergio, director Greg Barker’s comedy about the last episode of Vieira de Mello’s life — premiered on Netflix on April 17.–Wagner Moura (from Netflix’s Advice) he owes it all.

Vieira de Mello was sent to Iraq in 2003 as Special Representative of the Secretary General of the U.N. to help the country move forward after the fall of Saddam Hussein. In the first episode, we see Sergio of Moura and a small team rolling over to the hotel to serve as headquarters for a targeted four-month-old. They were greeted by American soldiers, who were assigned to protect them, but whose presence speaks to the nature of terrorism and unbelief. Sergio left his car and approached one of the soldiers for what looked like a friendly conversation, but we didn’t hear what he was saying.

This time will be important, but we do not understand its meaning until the very end Sergio. This is a snapshot of one man’s life to serve the world: in the re-creation of a Vieira de Mello video made to welcome new members of the United Nations, Moura’s Sergio says “the real challenges and real consequences of United’s slavery.” people are out in the field, where people are suffering, where people need you. ”The film also includes Vieira de Mello’s time in East Timor, where, seemingly counter-intuitive, he helped the country retailer be free. from Indonesia. And there he meets love with Carolina Larriera (Ana de Armas), who will accompany him to Baghdad in his last, deadly letter.

SergioHis intentions are pure, and the film is very old in the way it combines political drama — and tragedy — with love. Sometimes, though, the weight of the game and the personalities of the villains appears to be too much for Moura: the play feels steady and balanced, as if it is considered just like any other breath. Moura makes us see a shining example, but it’s hard to see the man on the ground — and you can’t leave the bed without first getting a heart attack.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.